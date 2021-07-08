

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The election for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations will go to a fifth round of voting after neither of the two remaining candidates in the race received enough support to win.

The election continued for a second day after three rounds of voting Wednesday failed to see any of the seven candidates reach the necessary 60 per cent threshold of registered representatives.

In order to win, a candidate must receive at least 244 votes to reach the magic 60 per cent threshold.

RoseAnne Archibald of Ontario was in first place after the fourth round of voting that took place today, receiving 206 of the votes cast, or 51 per cent.

Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan received 176 votes, which amounts to 43 per cent support.

Two of the unsuccessful candidates both endorsed Archibald Wednesday, saying they hoped to see a woman lead the advocacy organization for the first time in its history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.