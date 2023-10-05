It appears that Toronto residents will finally have to trade in their beach umbrellas for the regular kind as a stretch of summer-like fall weather comes to an end.

A week of record-breaking warm weather in Toronto is set to be followed by a stretch of rainy and colder days starting with a change in weather Thursday evening.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the city today with a high of 26 C, but there is a 40 per cent chance of rain tonight.

"We have a lot more cloud around. Mainly cloudy still, very warm and muggy," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. "We're sitting at 19, feeling like 23, headed to a high of 26, feeling close to 30. So there's no questioning that it will be a very warm day. However, this is a transition day."

A high of 21 C is expected on Friday with a 40 per cent chance of showers, followed by a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and a high of just 15 C.

The high is then expected to dip down to 12 C Sunday and Monday, with a chance of more showers all the way through Tuesday.

"This evening in fact from around 5 p.m. onward there's the risk of some showers, heavier rain mid-late evening lasting until early tomorrow, probably ending around 7 a.m.," Coulter said.

"Then we'll see a return to some sunshine but it will be a very different air mass and it will flush out the heat and humidity and a step by step phased approach and boy, by Sunday and Monday you'll be reaching for the thicker jacket, especially overnight when we're sitting in the single digits."

The weather in the week ahead is a far cry from the weather the city has had for the past week. Toronto broke temperature records Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 29 C and 27.5 C respectively.

Highs this time of year are typically around 16 or 17 C, more than 10 degrees cooler.