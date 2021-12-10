The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it is moving to revoke the liquor licence of an Oakville restaurant that is alleged to have openly flouted provincial rules by advertising that it would not check the vaccination status of its dine-in patrons.

In a news release issued Friday, the AGCO said local inspectors attended Zucchinis Cucina, located on Kerr Street in Oakville, multiple times to ensure compliance of the Reopening Ontario Act.

"The AGCO understands that Halton Region Health Department inspectors carried out the first inspection and observed that the establishment was not requesting dine-in patrons’ proof of vaccine and corresponding identification. Further, a person claiming to be a second owner directed threats and profanity against the inspectors and instructed them to leave," the news release read.

The owner was subsequently charged with failing to comply with an order of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The AGCO said on Nov. 26, 2021, municipal enforcement officers with the Town of Oakville inspected the restaurant and saw a sign on the door indicating that the establishment does not request proof of vaccination for those who choose to dine in and welcomes all customers.

"When these officers spoke with the general manager, he confirmed the establishment does not request dine-in patrons’ proof of vaccination," the AGCO release read.

An AGCO compliance official attended the restaurant on Dec. 2, saw the sign on the door and also saw similar posts made on the restaurant's social media accounts, the agency said.

Staff also confirmed that the restaurant does not request proof of vaccination for dine-in customers.

In September, the province introduced a vaccine certificate program mandating vaccination for all patrons who dine in at restaurants, with the exception of people with medical exemptions and children who are not eligible for the shot. Those who attend gyms, bars, and movie theatres are also required to show proof of vaccination to gain entry.

The AGCO immediately suspended the liquor licence of Zucchinis Cucina and is seeking to revoke it.

“The AGCO has zero tolerance for licensed establishments that are not doing their part to keep their customers and staff safe by following public health rules and Ontario’s laws,” Tom Mungham, registrar and CEO of the AGCO, said in a written statement.

"With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a new variant in circulation, it is more important than ever for staff and owners to check and verify the vaccine status of their customers. We will continue to take action to ensure that the alcohol sector is operating in accordance with the law and with honesty and integrity.”