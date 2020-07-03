

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it is moving to revoke the liquor license of a King Street West nightclub that allegedly hosted a secret indoor party without any distancing measures last week.

In the tweet Friday, the commission said that it has imposed an “immediate suspension“ of Goldie‘s liquor license and that it has also served the club with a notice that it intends to revoke its liquor license.

The move follows charges brought against the club, located near King and Portland streets in the Fashion District, by Toronto Police earlier this week.

In a news release issued Tuesday night, the police service alleged that the club hosted an indoor party with no distancing on the evening of June 26.

According to police, somewhere between 125 and 150 people were spotted inside Goldie, which does not have a permit for outdoor service or an outdoor patio or seating area.

Police said the club was letting patrons in through the rear door.

Police said the owner, manager and corporation have been charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency, in contravention of Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA). Police also said they passed along information from their investigation to the AGCO.

The province’s emergency orders currently prohibit clubs, restaurants and other venues from operating as usual in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The club has not so far responded to requests for comment.