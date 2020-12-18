A Toronto bar has been stripped of its liquor licence after police discovered a number of unmasked people drinking in the establishment last weekend, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said.

The Ontario regulator said Bar Karma, located at 512 Queen Street West, has its licence suspended after police were called to the venue on Dec. 13.

When police arrived, they discovered more than 10 people inside, not wearing masks, and not social distancing, the AGCO said.

As a result, police laid charges against the officers/directors of the bar, who were both present at the time.

“The corporation and its officers and directors were charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency,” the AGCO said in a statement Friday night.

CEO of the AGCO Tom Mungham said that these venues have a shared responsibility to act in the public interest during the second wave of COVID-19.

“This is particularly true for all those who hold a liquor licence in Ontario. By far most licence holders are in compliance with the ROA. However, for those that are either unable or unwilling to comply, the AGCO will not hesitate to take the appropriate regulatory action including revoking a licence,” Mungham said

Toronto is currently in lockdown, which restricts bars and restaurants from allowing customers inside.