A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following the stabbing of a security guard at a north Etobicoke hotel on Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel near Toronto Pearson airport just after 10 a.m.

According to those who made the 911 call, the suspect was trying to get into the hotel before the stabbing took place, police told CP24.

The security guard, a man in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In an update, police said the victim remains in non-life-threatening condition.

The 23-year-old suspect, who has not been identified by police, allegedly fled the scene and was pursued by witnesses to the stabbing.

He was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Police have charged the suspect with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of weapons dangerous in connection with the investigation.