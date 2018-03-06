AGO warns of possible scams for tickets to 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit
A section of Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016," is seen in the Art Gallery of Ontario's exhibition, "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," in Toronto on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 3:01PM EST
Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario is warning patrons to beware of possible ticket scams for its massively popular exhibit "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors."
In a post on its Twitter account, the AGO notes it's "the only authorized seller of Infinity Mirrors tickets."
It adds: "Visitors may be asked to show ID and risk being disappointed by ticket scams and being denied admittance to the exhibition, due to unauthorized duplication or sale of a ticket."
The AGO is the only Canadian stop for the smash contemporary art show, which has become a sensation on Instagram.
The exhibit features mirror-lined rooms with kaleidoscopic environments alongside the artist's works.
Timed-entry tickets first went on sale to the public in January and quickly sold out.