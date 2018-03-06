

The Canadian Press





Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario is warning patrons to beware of possible ticket scams for its massively popular exhibit "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors."

In a post on its Twitter account, the AGO notes it's "the only authorized seller of Infinity Mirrors tickets."

It adds: "Visitors may be asked to show ID and risk being disappointed by ticket scams and being denied admittance to the exhibition, due to unauthorized duplication or sale of a ticket."

The AGO is the only Canadian stop for the smash contemporary art show, which has become a sensation on Instagram.

The exhibit features mirror-lined rooms with kaleidoscopic environments alongside the artist's works.

Timed-entry tickets first went on sale to the public in January and quickly sold out.