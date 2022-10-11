An air ambulance was requested for some sort of shooting incident north of the city on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m.

Barrie Police tell CP24 that they are currently assisting South Simcoe Police with an “incident,” however no other details have been provided so far.

The exact location of the incident has not been provided, though there are reports of a significant police presence in the vicinity of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line in Innisfil.

Meanwhile, in a message posted to Twitter recently retired South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher urged members of the public to “pray for all those involved” in what he described as an “ongoing incident”

“Please await a formal statement from our Corporate Communications Officer and Acting Chief Van Dyke,” he said.

More to come…