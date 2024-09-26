An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.

A spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that flight AC843 diverted to take care of a passenger "suffering from an in-flight medical emergency." The airline did not provide further details.

According to the flight details on FlightAware, the aircraft departed from Frankfurt Airport at around 5:30 p.m. CEST (11:30 a.m. EST) and was about to start its crossover of the Atlantic Ocean when it turned toward Scotland. The duration of the flight lasted just more than three hours.