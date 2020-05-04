

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Air Canada will check the temperatures of all passengers as it scrambles to mitigate the “catastrophic” fallout of the COVID-19 virus that caused losses to top $1 billion last quarter.

Mandatory temperature checks with infrared thermometers at all air ports are part of a suite of measures to be introduced by May 15 to “provide greater peace of mind” to passengers. The air line will also hand out personal care kits with disinfectant and block the sale of adjacent seats in economy class to increase physical distancing.

“We're now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation, significantly worse than 9/11, SARS and the 2008 financial crisis,” CEO Calin Rovinescu said on a conference call with analysts Monday.

“There is no doubt that we are not yet out of the trough.”

The country's largest air line predicts it will take at least three years to return to the flight capacity and earnings heights of 2019 as the pandemic's “cataclysmic” effects continue to mount.

Since mid-March, the company has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent and grounded more than 200 air craft, cutting service internationally to just five air ports from more than 150. Passenger revenue dropped by $604 million or 16 per cent year over year in the first quarter as the company burned $22 million in cash per day in March.

Air Canada hopes to ease that burn rate as it cuts costs, but has “no revenue coming in other than cargo” in the second quarter - which is poised to see revenues nosedive further - chief financial officer Michael Rousseau said.

Third-quarter capacity will be reduced by 75 per cent compared to a year earlier, the carrier predicted.

Amid border shutdowns and record-low travel demand across the globe, billion air e Warren Buffet said over the weekend that he offloaded his company's entire stake in the top four U.S. air lines last month. The announcement prompted shares of American, Delta and United and Southwest to fall between seven and 11 per cent in early afternoon trading.

Air Canada 's shares were down $1.64 or 8.5 per cent at $17.66 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Rovinescu declined to discuss the viability of his plan to buy travel company Transat for $720 million, which received a thumbs-up from shareholders in August but awaits regulatory green lights in Canada and the European Union.

“Until we get regulatory approval, there's really no update that we can provide,” he said.

The acquisition agreement specifically excludes “outbreaks of disease” or “any change...affecting generally the air line industry” as provisions allowing either side to call off the deal.

“I think they're getting a ton of pressure from shareholders, but their counsel's basically said, 'Guys, if you read the contract, we're committed to it,”' AltaCorp Capital analyst Chris Murray said in a phone interview.

The Montreal-based company said it has achieved $1.05 billion in cost savings, in part by furloughing about 20,000 of its 38,000 employees.

It had $6.5 billion in cash at the end of March - some $1.06 billion less than three months earlier - after securing a one-year loan of $829 million and drawing down two revolving lines of credit that yielded roughly $1 billion.

Air Canada has converted four Boeing 777s - its largest wide-body air craft - and several Air bus 330s into cargo planes as the need for medical supplies rises, but “the volume's not incredibly high,” Rousseau said.

The company is also accelerating the retirement of 79 older planes, including the less efficient Boeing 767s - some a quarter-century old - Air bus 319s and Embraer 190s.

Air Canada said it lost $1.05 billion in its first quarter compared with a profit of $345 million in the same quarter last year as governments imposed travel restrictions around the world due to the novel coronavirus.

The loss amounted to $4.00 per diluted share for the quarter compared with a profit of $1.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating revenue fell to $3.72 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $4.43 billion a year earlier, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada lost $392 million or $1.49 per diluted share in the first quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $17 million or six cents per diluted share in first three months of 2019. The results fell 22 per cent short of analyst expectations, which had predicted adjusted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020.