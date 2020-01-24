Air Canada international flights delayed due to network issue, problem fixed
The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 7:37AM EST
MONTREAL - Air Canada says there were some delays last night and early this morning for its international flights.
The airline says the delays were due to a server issue affecting its network.
The problem forced it to use alternate check-in and boarding processes.
However, Air Canada says the problem has been fixed and it anticipates normal operations today.
It apologized to those whose flights were affected.
The latest problem follows trouble late last year at Air Canada that arose after the airline launched a new booking system.