

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Air Canada is investigating after a woman said she fell asleep on a flight and woke up alone on a pitch-black plane.

In a post on Air Canada’s Facebook page, Tiffani Adams described the incident, which she said took place on June 9.

Adams said she was on a flight from Quebec City to Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep on the plane about halfway through the 90-minute flight.

Adams said when she awoke, the plane was dark and no one else was on the aircraft.

The panicked passenger said her phone was dead and she was unable to charge it because there was no power on the plane.

She said she attempted to use the radio in the cockpit to reach out for help but again, the radio did not work without power.

Adams said she figured out how to open the door to the plane but added that there was a 40 to 50-foot drop.

At one point, Adams said she found a flashlight and tried to attract attention by flashing it out of the windows.

Eventually, she said, a baggage attendant noticed her signals at brought over a ladder truck to get her down.

She said the attendant was “in shock” when he discovered that she had been left on the plane.

Robin Smith, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said the GTAA is “not involved in the operational processes” that would have led to that situation.

Smith said the airline staff working for Air Canada would have been responsible for ensuring all passengers were off the plane.

In an emailed statement sent to CP24 on Saturday night, a spokesperson for Air Canada said the airline is “still reviewing” the incident.

“I have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her,” the statement read.