Air Canada outage impacting operations at Toronto Pearson Airport
Travellers make their way through Pearson International Airport in Toronto Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Published Thursday, February 2, 2023 1:58PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2023 2:22PM EST
An outage experienced by Air Canada is currently impacting operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the airline said Thursday.
In a tweet issued Thursday afternoon, Air Canada said it is "currently experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at [Toronto Pearson]."
"Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport," the airline advised.