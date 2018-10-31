Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:09AM EDT
MONTREAL - Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a year ago amid rising fuel prices as operating revenue climbed 11 per cent.
The airline reported a profit of $645 million or $2.34 per diluted share for the quarter, which ended Sept. 30.
That's compared with a profit of $1.72 billion or $6.22 per diluted share a year ago, when the company benefited from an income tax recovery of $758 million.
Operating revenue totalled nearly $5.42 billion, up from $4.88 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.09 per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.