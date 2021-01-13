Air Canada slashes capacity, cutting more jobs
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 11:18AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 13, 2021 11:22AM EST
MONTREAL - Air Canada says it is reducing its first-quarter capacity by 25 per cent, a move that will mean the loss of about 1,700 jobs at the airline.
The Montreal-based carrier says the cuts will also affect more than 200 employees at its Express carriers.
Air Canada says with the cuts its capacity in the first quarter of 2021 will be about 20 per cent of what it operated in the first quarter of 2019.
