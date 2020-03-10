Air Canada suspends all flights to Italy due to COVID-19
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 2:43PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:29PM EDT
Air Canada is suspending flights to and from Italy.
The airline's last flight to Rome is scheduled to take off from Toronto on Tuesday, with the final return flight departing Rome for Montreal on Wednesday. Air Canada hopes to restart service May 1. Meanwhile, it says affected customers will be notified and offered a full refund.
Air Canada says regulations and “ongoing health and safety concerns” prompted the decision.
Italy is the centre of Europe's epidemic.
Italian authorities say the number of infections has topped 10,000. More than 600 people with the virus have died there.
In January, Canada's largest airline halted all direct flights to China - the epicenter of the virus - as it braced for a hit to revenues. Its shares have fallen about 40% in the past seven weeks.