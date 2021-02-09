

MONTREAL -- Air Canada will temporarily lay off 1,500 unionized employees and an unspecified number of management staff as it cuts more routes.

Air Canada will temporarily suspend service on 17 routes to the U.S. and other international destinations until at least April 30, the company says.

The route suspensions in the U.S. include flights starting Feb. 16 or 17 to New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., Seattle, Denver and Fort Myers, Air Canada says.

Air Canada is also suspending flights to Bogota from Montreal, London and Tokyo from Vancouver, and Bogota, Dublin and Sao Paulo from Toronto, among other routes, the company says.

The layoffs and route cuts come as Canada rolls out stricter measures to reduce international travel, including mandatory hotel quarantines for new entrants.

At the end of January, Canadian airlines agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, at the request of the federal government.

