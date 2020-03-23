Air Transat lays off 3,600 staff, about 70 per cent of workforce
This file photo shows an Air Transat Airbus A330 (A330-200) jet airliner taking off from Vancouver International Airport, May 21, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 7:26AM EDT
MONTREAL - Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people.
Some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.
The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.