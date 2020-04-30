Airbnb says it is hoping to offer free stays to hundreds of frontline workers in the GTA under a new partnership with the largest health care union in the country.

The short-term rental company announced Thursday that it has partnered with SEIU Healthcare, which represents 60,000 workers in Canada, to provide free stays for GTA members battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.

In a news release issued Thursday, Airbnb said its CEO Brain Chesky has put up $500,000 USD of his own money to pay for the stays.

“We are in constant awe of the dedication and resilience of frontline responders who risk their health and lives to protect and care for our communities,” Chesky said in a written statement.

“Hosts across Canada have opened their doors and offered places to stay for frontline responders, we’re grateful for their generosity and commitment to help. We’re also thankful for the leadership of SEIU Healthcare and Greater Toronto Area mayors - who were instrumental in working with us to help fill this important need.”

Alex Dagg, Airbnb Canada's public policy manager, said the initiative started in Italy and France before the company decided to make it a global campaign.

“Health care workers are risking their lives every day to care for those of us in the community who are ill and no health care worker should have to sleep in a trailer in their driveway or in a shed during this crisis so that they don't expose their family members or their roommate,” she told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“We are just in a position to be able to help.”

Dagg said they are leaving it up to the union to reach out to their members and arrange accommodations.

Airbnb hosts interested in offering their units to health care workers can register online.

“Our Airbnb host community in Toronto has been wonderful also in volunteering and putting up their space,” she said.

“We are hoping that we can help hundreds of people in the next period of time.”