

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 56-year-old Ajax man has been charged following a “lengthy investigation” into a murder plot involving a couple living in Jamaica.

Durham Regional Police say they received information from the RCMP in late May about a plot to murder two Jamaican residents.

The homicide unit began to investigate in coordination with the RCMP, FBI, and Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption unit (MOCA) in Jamaica.

“(The) investigation confirmed that a Canadian citizen had travelled to Jamaica in mid-May 2019 to help plan the murder. The murders did not proceed and the Jamaican couple were unharmed,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Early this morning, police say a 56-year-old suspect from Ajax was arrested in connection with the case.

The accused, identified by police as Fitz Hutchinson, faces two charges, including conspiracy to murder.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the case to contact Det. Short, a member of the Durham Regional Police Service’s homicide unit, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.