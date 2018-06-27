

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An Ajax man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a shooting at the Pickering Ribfest earlier this month that sent four people to hospital.

Gunshots rang out outside the Pickering Civic Complex on Valley Farm Road south of Highway 401 at approximately 11 p.m. on June 2.

Durham Regional Police said three males were taken from the scene by paramedics and a fourth male made his own way to hospital for treatment.

The victims include two Ajax teens, ages 16 and 17, as well as a 20-year-old from Pickering, and a 30-year-old from North York.

All sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged from hospital within 24 hours, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a suspect identified as Ahyjay Francis-Simms, 20, of Ajax.

He is facing 20 criminal charges including four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of discharge firearm with intent and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

He appeared in court in Oshawa on Wednesday and remains in custody.