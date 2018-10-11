

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Ajax elementary school teacher is facing charges after police allege she sexually assaulted a male student last year.

According to investigators, the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy at Da Vinci Public School during the 2017-2018 school year.

The accused, who has been identified by police as 31-year-old Whitby resident Krystal Wilson, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police said Wilson, who is also known by students as Krystal Clunis, currently works at Roland Michner Public School and previously worked at Vincent Massey Public School and Dr. SJ Phillips Public School in Oshawa.

In a statement released Thursday, the Durham District School Board said it is cooperating with investigations by both the Durham Children's Aid Society and the Durham Regional Police Service.

"Each school are sending communications home to parents and guardians today to provide an update. We will continue to work with our community partners until this investigation is concluded," the statement read. "All students and parents with information have been directed to contact the officer in charge of the investigation."