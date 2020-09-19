In an effort to "crack down on illegal parties," Premier Doug Ford announced Saturday that private gatherings in all regions of the province will now be restricted to 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors as new COVID-19 infections in Ontario rise at an "alarming" rate.

The new rules, which do not apply to "staffed businesses and facilities" such as restaurants, movie theatres, and banquet halls, are in effect immediately and will stay in place for the next 28 days, Ford said.

Earlier this week, the provincial government put gathering restrictions in place for Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa, three communities in Ontario seeing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said the decision to implement the restrictions provincewide was a "precautionary" one.

"We are trying to avert a further increase as much as possible," she said Saturday.

Ontario reported 407 new cases of the virus today, the second day in a row where cases surpassed 400.

"Over the past several days, we've seen alarming growth in the number of COVID cases in Ontario. Three weeks ago, we were around 80 cases, a week ago we were around 200 cases, now we are over 400 cases and climbing. Folks, the alarm bells are ringing," Ford said at a rare weekend news conference at Queen's Park on Saturday.

"Too much of it has been tied to people who aren't following the rules. People who think it is OK to hold parties, to carry on as if things are back to normal. They aren't."

Ford said those caught organizing "illegal social gatherings" will face a $10,000 fine and anyone who attends will be handed a $750 ticket.

"We have to crack down on the illegal parties," he said. "How we face the next surge, how we hold off the next wave, is critical."

'It is a wave''

When asked if Ontario has in fact entered the second wave of the pandemic, Yaffe said the province is in "a wave."

She noted that the health experts have identified three possible models for case growth in the province.

"One of them is a big second wave, which would be a sustained increase of three to four times the size of wave one. Another one is to have smaller waves but multiple waves, and another one is what they call a slow burn with no particular waves," she said at Saturday's news conference.

"At this point in Ontario our numbers are rapidly going up. It is a wave. Are we seeing the big second wave or are we seeing a smaller wave? ...That is why it is hard to really say. I think when people think of a second wave, they assume we are talking about the big wave and we're hoping we're not."