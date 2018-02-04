

The Canadian Press





AIRDRIE, Alta. - A young boy who was taken to hospital in critical condition when an apartment building north of Calgary was evacuated due to hazardous carbon monoxide levels has died.

RCMP Insp. Kimberley Pasloske, commander of the Airdrie detachment, says the 12-year-old passed away shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Pasloske says two other members of his family were treated in hospital, while one other resident of the building in Airdrie received treatment at a recreation centre where some residents went after emergency workers ordered the building cleared.

She says the child's name will not be released.

EMS were called to the 136-unit, four-storey complex Sunday morning for a report of a child in medical distress, but they quickly realized there was a carbon monoxide danger.

Pasloske says the source of the carbon monoxide was isolated and the fire department has ventilated the building, but residents of six of the units are not allowed to return yet while an investigation takes place.