Charges have been laid against an Alberta man in connection with historic sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in York Region in the late 1980s, police say.

According to investigators, in January of this year, York Regional Police began an investigation after a male victim came forward to report that he had been sexually assaulted as a child in 1988 and 1989.

During the investigation, police say they located a second victim who was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect during the same time period.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest and police say he was apprehended in York Region on Tuesday.

“The accused was known to work for volunteer organizations with children in York Region in the ‘80s. Since 2007, the accused has been residing in Medicine Hat, Alberta and has been working as a family doctor,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Investigators want to ensure that there are no further victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

The suspect, identified by police as Dr. Ian Gebhardt, 59, faces two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference of a person under 14.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the York Regional Police Service’s special victims unit- cold case section.