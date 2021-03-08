

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - An Alberta man is facing nearly two dozen charges after he allegedly defrauded more than $1.7 million from several people by claiming he was partners with NHL players.

Edmonton police say in a news release that they received multiple reports between February 2016 and March 2019 related to suspected fraudulent activity involving Nickolas Ellis of Sherwood Park, Alta.

They say individual losses ranged from tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ellis, 50, reportedly used various schemes to defraud people, all of which included claims of partnerships with NHL players and other local or national organizations.

Police say people were told their investment would result in significant financial returns.

They allege Ellis impersonated some of the professionals in emails, but police have determined none of those people was aware of the investment projects or was in partnership with Ellis.

He is charged with 13 counts of fraud over $5,000, attempted fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of uttering a forged document and personating a peace officer.

Police say they believe there may be other complainants and ask anyone who believes they may have been defrauded to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.