

The Canadian Press





The RCMP's national security team says a front-line Alberta Mountie has been arrested for allegedly accessing police record systems to assist a "foreign actor."

The force says in a news release that it took measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures once it learned of the security breach.

It says the records were not top secret and did not specify which foreign actor may have been involved.

The force says it is committed to combating foreign actor interference at all levels and is using all tools at its disposal.

Const. Eli Ndatuje has been charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust in respect to safeguarded information.

A first court appearance is scheduled in Calgary provincial court for March 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.