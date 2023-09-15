

The Canadian Press





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is to address the E. coli outbreak related to several Calgary daycares during a news conference this morning.

There are 329 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection related to an outbreak that was declared on Sept. 4.

Thirteen children are still in hospital, 11 of whom have hemolytic uremic syndrome — a complication affecting the blood and kidneys.

Six of those children are receiving dialysis.

Smith is to be joined by Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton, as well as chief medical officer of health Dr. Mark Joffe and other health officials from Calgary.

The news conference comes a day after parents with children in the daycares sent an open letter asking Smith to do more to deal with the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.