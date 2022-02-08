Alberta RCMP tweet north and southbound traffic blocked at Coutts border crossing
Trucks make their way through customs at the 24 hour point of entry at the Coutts Border Crossing in Coutts, Alberta on Wednesday March 24, 2021. The mayor of a small Alberta border town says semi-trailers rolling through serve as a constant reminder of the pandemic's effect on the lives of community members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 8, 2022 5:30AM EST
COUTTS, Alta. - Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.
Alberta RCMP tweeted late Monday evening that both north and southbound lanes at the crossing on Highway 4 were blocked by the demonstration and asked motorists to avoid the area.
Trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway near Coutts on Feb. 5 in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.
One blockade became two when a second one appeared further up the highway.
The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.
Last week, protesters agreed to open a single lane in each direction for traffic and so truckers could haul cargo across the border.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.