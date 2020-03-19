Alberta records 1st COVID-19 death; man in 60s with other conditions
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 6:24PM EDT
EDMONTON - Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19.
Chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.
She says it appears he contracted the virus in the community and not through travel.
Alberta is reporting 27 new cases of the infection for a total of 146.
Alberta is the fourth province to record a death.
British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have all had people die from COVID-19.