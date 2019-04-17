

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta's incoming premier says a law to repeal the province's carbon tax and another that will cut business taxes will be the first steps his government takes once in power.

Jason Kenney has set April 30 as the date for when he and his cabinet will be sworn in.

He plans to recall the legislature in the third week of May, at which point the new laws will be tabled.

Kenney says the first move of his new cabinet will be to bring into force a law already passed that allows for the restriction of fuel shipments from Alberta should provinces such as British Columbia stand in the way of pipelines.

Kenney says he has already had a 15-minute phone conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two will meet face-to-face after the swearing in.

Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party won a majority government over Rachel Notley's NDP in Tuesday's provincial election.