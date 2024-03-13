

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to heed the growing calls from premiers to dump the planned hike to the consumer carbon charge on April 1.

The comments came in introductory remarks as the two leaders met in Calgary on Wednesday morning in their first face-to-face meeting since last summer.

As the two smiled and shook hands for the cameras, Smith thanked Trudeau’s government for pushing through the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the B.C. coast.

But she said they still have areas of contention.

“An area where we don't quite see eye-to-eye (is) the carbon tax,” said Smith.

“Seven premiers have suggested that we need a pause on April 1, so I'm very hopeful that we can maybe come to some solution on that (and) address issues of affordability.”

Trudeau responded by reminding Canadians that as the levy rises, so do rebates.

"As of the beginning of April, the average family of four in Alberta will get $1,800 a year with the Canada Carbon Rebate,” he said.

“That's money in people's pockets even as we fight climate change."

Trudeau added work is getting done on affordability, such as through the federal-provincial deals on child-care subsidies and pharmacare.

“There's lots of different perspectives and we’ll be talking about how we can best work together to serve Albertans," said Trudeau.

The federal carbon price is set to rise by $15 a tonne to $80 next month.

Some premiers have said this is concerning, given Canadians are already dealing with ever-rising costs for day-to-day living.

The meeting was the first in a series of events for Trudeau in Calgary Wednesday.

The prime minister was also to make a dental care announcement and meet with seniors.

The two leaders had not met in person since last summer at the Calgary Stampede festival.

Smith’s United Conservative government has taken issue with Ottawa on a range of issues, including energy development, pharmacare, and child-care funding.

Trudeau was in Alberta three weeks ago, making a housing announcement in Edmonton, but the two leaders did not meet up at that time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.