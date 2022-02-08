Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport
FILE - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 8, 2022 7:42PM EST
EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the government will immediately start phasing out COVID-19 health restrictions.
He calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans' lives back to normal as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.
Kenney says the first step of the plan will see vaccine passports to access non-essential businesses, such as restaurants and bars, end tonight at midnight.
It will also remove a mask requirement for children under 12, including in schools, on Monday.
More to come...