Alcohol a possible factor in fatal collision near Beaverton
OPP vehicles are shown on scene following a fatal crash near Beaverton late Sunday night. (Kerry Schmidt)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 11:46PM EST
One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a late-night collision near Beaverton.
The accident happened at Highway 12 and Highway 48, which is just south of Beaverton.
One of the victims is believed to be in critical condition, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
Schmidt says that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision.