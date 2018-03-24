Alcohol a possible factor in North York collision, police say
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 10:43PM EDT
Police say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in a collision in North York that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle collision occurred near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive around 8 p.m.
Paramedics say that two people were both taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.