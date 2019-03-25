Alectra: Power restored to customers in Vaughan, Richmond Hill
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 25, 2019 12:11PM EDT
Alectra Utilities says power has been restored to approximately 150,000 customers who were without power in Vaughan and Richmond Hill this afternoon.
At around noon, the company said crews were investigating the outages, which were believed to have been caused by a loss of supply from Hydro One.
Anyone who is still without power is asked to contact Alectra.