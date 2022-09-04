

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Saskatchewan have expanded an alert to two neighbouring provinces for two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in numerous locations.

The alert first issued around 7 a.m. has now been extended to cover Manitoba and Alberta.

RCMP have said stabbings took place in locations including the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., but have not said how many victims are involved.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says multiple patients are being treated at multiple sites, but declined to offer further details.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The suspect image in this story has been updated to reflect the corrected image released by the RCMP.