

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Saskatchewan have expanded an alert to neighbouring provinces for two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in numerous locations.

The alert first issued by the Melfort RCMP around 7 a.m. local time has now been extended to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remain at large.

RCMP have said stabbings took place in locations including the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., and early indications suggest victims may have been attacked at random, but they have not said how many were injured.

Police say the suspects they're seeking may have been in Regina late Sunday morning.

Damien Sanderson is described as 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue with licence plate 119 MPI.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says multiple patients are being treated at multiple sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.“

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, says two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina. Two carried patients from the scene to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort.

Oddan says due to privacy laws, he is not able to disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.

He says other patients were transported by ground ambulance to hospitals in Prince Albert, Nipawin and Melfort, but he didn't know how many.

Oddan says the second chopper dispatched from Saskatoon carried a transport physician to the scene to assist with operations on the ground, but he did not know the location.

Sept. 4, 2022.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The suspect image in this story has been updated to reflect the corrected image released by the RCMP.