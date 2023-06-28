

MONTREAL - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$670 .7 million, up from US$477 .7 million a year earlier.

The convenience store operator, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 68 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended April 30, up from 46 cents per share in the same quarter last year that included 12 weeks.

Overall revenue totalled US$16.26 billion, up from US$16.43 billion a year earlier.

Merchandise and service revenue was US$4.18 billion, up from US$3.76 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Couche-Tard says it earned 71 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 49 cents per share, based on estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

