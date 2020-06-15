The premier says all of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area except for Toronto and Peel region can move to Stage 2 of reopening on June 19.

Restaurants, hair salons, shopping malls and many other businesses were given the green light to reopen in 24 of 34 public health units around the province last Friday as part of Stage 2.

Regions with higher numbers of COVID-19 cases, including Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex, will have to wait at least one more week before they can learn when they can reopen.

"This means more people will go back to work at bars, restaurant, beauty salons, shopping malls, and many other businesses, big and small, in those regions,” Ford said Monday. "For the regions still staying in Stage 1, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, we ask you please be patient because we can't let our guard down."

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said earlier on Monday the province would probably be wise to wait one more week.

"I think that we would probably be best to see one more week of heading in the right direction before following the rest of the province," he told CP24 on Monday morning.

"I have no idea what the premier is going to say but we are sort of just on the cusp and if you are going to reopen, you've got to do it at the right time and you've got to do it safely."

The province as a whole reported 181 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex accounting for 134 of them.