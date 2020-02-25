

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's top health official has released the final 195 Canadians and their families who were brought home from Wuhan, China after two weeks of observation for the novel coronavirus.

All the Wuhan evacuees were quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 14 days -- the presumed incubation period of the virus -- to be isolated and observed for signs of the disease now called COVID-19.

A group of 219 evacuees were allowed to leave the base last week after passing a final round of health screening.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says none of the evacuees from Wuhan showed any signs of the virus, and they do not pose a risk of transmitting the disease when they return to their homes.

The government has offered to transport the evacuees to Toronto, where they will make their way to their homes.

Tam says the risk of the coronavirus spreading within Canada is still low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020