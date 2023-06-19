All schools in the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) will remain under a hold-and-secure order for the remainder of the school day following an undisclosed threat.

In a tweet posted at 12:13 pm., NCDSB advised parents and guardians that an “unidentified individual contacted the Board with a threat to an unidentified Niagara Catholic school.”

“The health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the Board placed all schools in hold and secure while police investigate,” the board wrote.

Parents were initially asked to not pick up their children from school.

In a follow-up tweet, NCDSB said that dismissal would take place this afternoon as scheduled.

Niagara Regional Police said at about 10 a.m. on Monday NCDSB informed uniform members of its 3 District of a potential threats.

"Detectives with 3 District (Welland/Pelham) Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) continue to investigate and parents may see a police presence at school pick-up," police said in a tweet.