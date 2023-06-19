All schools in the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) are currently under a hold-and-secure order following an undisclosed threat.

In a tweet posted at 12:13 pm., NCDSB advised parents and guardians that an “unidentified individual contacted the Board with a threat to an unidentified Niagara catholic school.”

“The health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the Board placed all schools in hold and secure while police investigate,” the board wrote.

Parents are being asked to not pick up their children from school.

Any updates will be provided through School Messenger, NCDSB said.

Niagara Regional Police are investigating.

