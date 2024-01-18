A large stretch of the Gardiner Expressway is closed after a collision Thursday night, which police suspect was caused by street racing.

Emergency crews were called to the highway near Fort York Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said two Mercedes-Benz vehicles with Quebec licence plates “were racing” when they collided with each other. Two other cars were also involved in the crash, police said.

One of the vehicles caught on fire as a result. Viewer video shows large flames and thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the two occupants of the other Mercedes fled on foot.

Four people have been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said in an update.

All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway beyond Jameson Avenue are closed due to the incident.

Two westbound lanes are also closed.

Police said the roads are currently being cleaned up and will reopen shortly.