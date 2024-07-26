All express lanes of Hwy. 401 closed at McCowan after crash
Published Friday, July 26, 2024 5:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2024 5:57AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital following a tractor trailer collision on a busy stretch of Highway 401 in Scarborough early Friday
It happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes near McCowan Road.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one male to hospital with minor injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said all eastbound express lanes are currently closed at McCowan because of the crash.