All four Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the first time in days
Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner pose for a photo ahead of the Ontario party leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 25, 2022 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 25, 2022 5:29AM EDT
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are campaigning in-person again after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Horwath is set to make an announcement in west Toronto before heading to Peterborough to tour areas affected by Saturday's deadly storm.
Schreiner is returning to Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he hopes to win on June 2nd.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Brampton for the second day in a row.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to speak in Toronto.