The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be in the arms of long-term care residents in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex by Jan. 21, according to the Ontario government.

The province’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force provided an update on the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccine rollout plan Tuesday morning.

Health officials say the goal is to inoculate all long-term care home residents, staff and caregivers in those hot spots, within the first three weeks of the New Year.

The government did not provide a specific number of how many residents and staff this would include.

In Toronto alone, there are 36 long-term care homes with more than 5,800 beds.

Approximately 53,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the province during the week of Dec. 28.

Nearly 3,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Jan. 3 and 1,000 more doses are expected to be handed out to a total of 26 long-term care homes between Jan. 4 and 6.

The government says about 56,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the province by Jan. 11, and subsequent deliveries are expected every three weeks.

Each of the two Moderna vaccine doses must be injected 28 days apart.

They also say that they are “developing protocols to safely move the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beyond the point of delivery,” thus allowing them to take that vaccine into long-term care homes.

“We are getting the vaccine to those who need it most as quickly as possible,” retired General Rick Hillier said in a statement. “Our focus is on getting the vaccines to the most vulnerable, as well as to the outstanding men and women who serve and care for our long-term care residents.”

As the province focuses on vaccinating the most vulnerable in the hardest-hit regions first, doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected to be expanded to three more Public Health Units (PHU) by next week.

The government did not say which additional PHUs will be included in this rollout.

University of Toronto professor and epidemiologist Colin Furness said vaccinating all long-term care residents in those hot spots will be a milestone but the goal might be offset by the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are getting over 3,000 cases a day in Ontario. If even a tiny number of those are fatal, which they are, what we might see will be an increase in mortality. However, I am sure everyone wants to see long-term care homes taken out of the equation. We all want to see the residents safe and the staff who work there as well,” Furness told CP24.

Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to be administered to First Nations communities this week.

Long-term care and chronic care residents in Sioux Lookout and along the Coastal communities are expected to start receiving the vaccines sometime this week.

The government said a plan is underway to begin vaccinations in fly-in First Nations communities in the north.

The government also released a "risk matrix" which will be used to determine vaccine prioritization among health-care workers. The guideline weighs the risk of exposure among patients and within a healthcare setting. It also considers the criticality of a health-care worker's role and if they cannot work remotely or work in areas with limited capacity.

Government working to bring Pfizer vaccine into LTC homes

Phase One of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan started in mid-December with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine pilot program.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first to receive approval by Health Canada in early December, but does come with limitations as it must be stored at -70 degrees celsius, making it difficult to transport.

More than 3,500 doses were administered between Dec. 15 and 21 to Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) and Ottawa Hospital. Recipients included long-term care home staff as well as some hospital staff.

Health officials said there was one “adverse event” that occurred at UHN but that the situation was “managed appropriately” and that an investigation is ongoing.

Recipients in the pilot program are expected to start receiving the required second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday at 9 a.m., the province has received approximately 95,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and have administered more than 50,000 doses. Most of the doses went to healthcare workers and long-term care home staff, while nearly 1,000 were administered to long-term care and retirement home residents.

This week, roughly 50,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to arrive in the province, followed by approximately 80,000 more doses every week for the rest of the month.

As of Jan. 4, 18 hospitals and one PHU received the doses but by the end of the month the province expects to expand to 26 hospital sites and two PHUs.

The government announced that they are developing protocols to safely move Pfizer’s vaccine “beyond the point of delivery” so that it can be brought to various locations, including long-term care homes.

Officials say Ottawa is starting a pilot program to safely move and administer the vaccine outside of storage sites.