

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All northbound lanes on Highway 400 are closed near Innisfil following a serious collision.

It happened somewhere between 2 Line and 3 Line, which is just north of Highway 89.

Paramedics tell CP24 that a male in his 20s has life-threatening injuries and will be airlifted to hospital. A female in her 20s sustained minor injuries and will be taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance, paramedics say.

Northbound traffic is currently being forced off at Highway 89. It is not clear how long the closure will remain in place.