All of the city’s outdoor pools and splash pads are officially open for the season.

The vast majority of city-run pools will be open until Sunday, Sept. 3 with a handful that will remain open until Sept. 4.

Most outdoor pools are open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., but operating hours may change later in the season.

More than 140 splash pads operated by the city are now open and will shut down for the season on Sept. 17.

Hours of operation for splash pads are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Caregivers are reminded to supervise children as these are unsupervised water-play areas,” the city said in a release issued Friday.

“Lifeguard supervision at nine city beaches is also available seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with lifeguard supervision beginning tomorrow at a tenth beach. Please continue to swim only in designated areas.”

Information on outdoor and indoor pools can be found on the city’s website.