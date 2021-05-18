As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, all Ontario residents 18 years old and up can book an appointment to receive their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government announced on Monday that it would be expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults a week ahead of schedule, due to a boost in supply.

“With 2.2 million doses scheduled to arrive this week, the government is extending booking eligibility at mass immunization clinics to individuals aged 18 and over,” the province said in a news release issued Monday.

Residents aged 18 and older, including those who are 17 and turning 18 this year, can head to the province’s booking portal to make an appointment.

Prior to Tuesday, only residents 18+ who live or work in one of the province's 114 hot spot postal codes and other prioritized groups were eligible to book an appointment.

Earlier this month, the province said it was on track to administer the first dose of vaccine to 65 per cent of Ontarians by the end of May.

Although booking is opening up to all adults, Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Monday that the availability of vaccines in city-run vaccination clinics “will likely not match” the number of those wanting to get a shot.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott responded that Toronto will be receiving a “large number” of vaccines, but did not provide a specific number.

On Monday, the government also announced that it will open up vaccine eligibility to children between 12 and 17 years old for Pfizer’s shot by May 31.

In May, the province expects to receive roughly 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and approximately 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in June.

As of Sunday evening, more than 7.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the province since mid-December, 2020.

At least 432,760 people in Ontario have been fully vaccinated. Two doses of vaccines that are currently administered in the province are needed for full immunization.